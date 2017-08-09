

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A teacher at a Catholic high school in Mississauga, Ont. is facing a number of sex-related charges after allegations surfaced from past students.

Peel regional police allege the man engaged in inappropriate relationships with two students at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School.

They allege the incidents took place between January 2016 and May 2017.

Gavin McAnally is facing four charges including sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

They are urging anyone with information to come forward.