

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A young man shot after attempting to break up a fight in Hamilton on Saturday night has died in hospital, police confirm.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m. in the area of Main Street East and Wentworth Street South.

According to police, the victim spotted two males accosting another male in the area and attempted to intervene.

The victim then got into a confrontation with the two suspects and was shot.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The victim has since been identified as 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi of Hamilton, a Brock University student who was hoping to one day become a doctor.

“We are heartbroken,” Brock’s department of Political Science said in a tweet.

Homicide detectives say they are looking for two suspects and have released descriptions of both of them.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a medium to darker complexion, a medium build and black hair. He had long hair worn in a ponytail wrapped up at the top of his head. He was wearing a hood, jeans and a backpack.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He was shorter and heavier than the first suspect. He had a bald or shaved head and a light complexion. He was wearing a hood and jeans.

Investigators are asking the unknown male who was originally assaulted by the two suspects to contact police.

Hamilton police are also asking any witnesses or businesses with security video in the area to contact investigators.

The shooting marks Hamilton's ninth homicide of 2017.