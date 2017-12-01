

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police say that a suspect who opened fire on a taxi in the downtown core early Friday morning was likely targeting a male customer seated inside.

The shooting happened near Sherbourne and Dundas streets shortly after 3 a.m.

Police say that bullets struck the drivers-side door and drivers-side window of the taxi.

The taxi sped away from the scene after the shooting and ended up near Yonge Street and Dundas Street, where the customer got out and fled the scene without paying.

Police have checked area hospitals in the event that the customer was injured in the shooting and sought treatment; however they have not found him.

Police say that the driver was unharmed in the shooting and has been taken to 51 Division for questioning.

No information has been released about a potential suspect or suspects at this point.