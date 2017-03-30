

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The federal and Ontario governments are collectively investing about $100 million in a new artificial intelligence institute in Toronto.

The Vector Institute, which opened today, will specialize in the fields of machine learning and deep learning, which uses software and algorithms to simulate the neural circuits of the human brain.

Ottawa is putting up to $50 million into the institute, Ontario is investing $50 million and more than 30 private-sector companies are set to invest $80 million.

The announcement comes the week after Finance Minister Bill Morneau unveiled a budget with a focus on innovation, including $125 million to launch a new artificial intelligence strategy.

Morneau says his government "is all about building the future."

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says the idea of artificial intelligence can make some people nervous, and think of a future in which machines take away their jobs, but she says her job as premier is to manage those changes so they create more opportunities, not fewer.