

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A GO bus operator has been charged with impaired driving after a supervisor became concerned with his behavior at the Square One terminal and notified police.

On Saturday morning, Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 in an email that the bus driver was spotted to be intoxicated during a routine check by one of GO Transit’s bus supervisors.

“The supervisor took immediate action to ensure the safety of the public by calling in the Peel Regional Police, who confirmed his suspicions,” she said.

The bus driver was finishing his shift and coming into the Square One terminal at the time.

Peel Regional Police told CP24 that after they were called to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, the bus driver was placed under arrest and charged with impaired driving.

Aikins said that the transit agency has never had one of their drivers charged with impaired driving before.

“I won’t try to hide the fact that we’re shocked, we were very, very disappointed that this would happen and we were very concerned,” Aikins told CP24 on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Toronto resident, who had been driving with GO Transit for nine years, has been relieved of duty until further investigation.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

He is set to appear in court in Brampton on April 25.