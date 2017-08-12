

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Power has been restored to two downtown condominium buildings that had been in the dark for the better part of two days.

Residents of the high-rise buildings on Simcoe Street near University Avenue had been without power since the failure of a piece of equipment on Thursday morning.

Though Toronto Hydro crews were on scene during the outage, the issue actually lied with equipment that was owned by the building and not the utility.

As a result of the outages, both buildings were left without functioning elevators, meaning some residents had had to climb hundreds of stairs just to get home.

Power to the buildings is currently being supplied by a generator as a more permanent solution is sought. Officials say that all units currently have power.