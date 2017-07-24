

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A funeral service will be held today for a Toronto teen who drowned on a class trip to Algonquin Park earlier this month.

During a visitation on Saturday, friends and family paid tribute to 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry and a funeral service will be held for the C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute student at a North York funeral home on Monday morning.

Officials say they believe Perry was swimming with classmates in Big Trout Lake on the evening of July 4 when he went under the water and didn’t resurface.

His body was found by search and rescue crews the following day.

Perry’s death is currently under investigation and Perry’s family previously said they believe the teen could not swim.

Family members also said Perry was not wearing a life jacket.

The Toronto District School Board maintains that swim tests were conducted prior to the trip to Algonquin Park and anyone who didn’t pass the test was not allowed to take part.

Perry’s funeral will be held at Revival Time Tabernacle, located near Finch Avenue and Dufferin Street, at 11 a.m. Monday.