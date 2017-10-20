

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Eastbound Highway 401 has partially reopened at Guelph Line in Milton after fuel was spilled on the roadway following a truck fire.

Ontario Provincial Police say that a transport truck burst into flames while travelling on the highway at around 5:30 a.m. The fire was put out quickly but not before a large amount of fuel was spilled on the highway.

“The driver started to smell smoke or fire, pulled over and stopped and the entire transport was engulfed in flames. As a result of that fire, the saddle tanks ruptured and spilled fuel all across the lane. We have cleanup crews on scene. It is absolutely slippery out there,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Friday morning.

All three eastbound lanes were initially blocked at Guelph Line, however police were able to reopen two lanes at around 9:45 a.m.

Traffic was only getting through on the left shoulder of the highway during the initial closure.