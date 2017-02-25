Featured
Fog advisory lifted in Toronto
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 12:00PM EST
Environment Canada has lifted a fog advisory for Toronto and parts of York Region.
The advisory was terminated at around 9:30 a.m. It had covered Toronto, Newmarket, Georgina, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.
Environment Canada previosuly said that near zero visibility was either expected or already occurring in the affected areas.
“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility,” the advisory said.
Environment Canada is calling for overcast skies this afternoon with a high of 8 C.
