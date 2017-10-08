

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A father is facing charges after his two young children were attacked in Toronto’s Black Creek neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon, a source has confirmed to CP24.

The incident occurred at an apartment building near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue.

The children, ages six and eight, were taken to Sick Kids Hospital via emergency run in serious condition. They are now in stable condition, Const. Craig Brister told CP24 Sunday.

One man was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident. He is also currently in stable condition.

The father of the two children is currently in custody, CP24 has learned.

It is not clear what charges he will be facing.