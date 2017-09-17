Family of Liberal MP Arnold Chan invites public to Toronto funeral
In this file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MP Dominic LeBlanc, right, escort Liberal MP Arnold Chan in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 15, 2014. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Sunday, September 17, 2017 1:20PM EDT
OTTAWA - The funeral for Liberal MP Arnold Chan, who died of cancer last week, will be Saturday in Toronto.
His family is inviting the public to attend the service at Bloor Street United Church at 11 a.m. Saturday.
A visitation to be held in the chapel at the York Cemetery Thursday and Friday evening is also open to the public.
Chan, 50, learned he had nasopharyngeal carcinoma not long after he won the Toronto-area seat of Scarborough-Agincourt in a 2014 byelection.
The deputy government House leader began a difficult treatment regime of radiation and chemotherapy, but revealed in March 2016 that the cancer had returned.
Chan had three sons, Nathaniel, Ethan and Theodore, with his wife, Jean Yip.