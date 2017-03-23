

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Toronto’s favourite former fugitives, the High Park Zoo capybaras, are now proud parents.

The two large rodents, better known as ‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ garnered worldwide fame back in May when the pair escaped their enclosure, evaded capture and remained on the run for several weeks.

The devious duo were caught on June 12 and June 28, respectively.

On Thursday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory took to Twitter to congratulate the pair on the arrival of their three babies.

“I’m told mother & pups are healthy & doing well,” Tory said in the tweet.

Proud to announce that the High Park Zoo capybaras are proud parents to 3 new pups. I'm told mother & pups are healthy & doing well. pic.twitter.com/YLa9YD1j6e — John Tory (@JohnTory) March 23, 2017

Megan Price, spokesperson for Parks Toronto, told CP24 that the zoo will likely ask the public to help name the three pups at some point.

Price said Bonnie, Clyde and their offspring aren’t yet ready for public viewing as it’s still too cold to have the rodent crew in their outdoor enclosure. Those anxious to see the growing brood for themselves should keep up with Parks Toronto on Facebook and Twitter, Price said, where zoo officials will provide updates on when the family will be moved outside.

And for those raising their eyebrows – the gestation period for capybaras is approximately 130 to 150 days, so it’s highly unlikely the babies were conceived during the city-wide manhunt.