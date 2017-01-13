Featured
Elderly woman struck by vehicle in Dorset Park dies of injuries
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 10:39AM EST
An elderly woman who was rushed to hospital Sunday evening with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Dorset Park has died.
Toronto Police said that the woman was attempting to cross Ellesmere Road on the west side of Mondeo Drive at around 6:30 p.m. when she was struck by a Hyundai Elantra travelling west.
They said the 28-year-old driver remained at the scene.
The 77-year-old victim was rushed to hospital where she has since succumbed to her injuries.
