

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





An elderly woman who was rushed to hospital Sunday evening with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough’s Dorset Park has died.

Toronto Police said that the woman was attempting to cross Ellesmere Road on the west side of Mondeo Drive at around 6:30 p.m. when she was struck by a Hyundai Elantra travelling west.

They said the 28-year-old driver remained at the scene.

The 77-year-old victim was rushed to hospital where she has since succumbed to her injuries.