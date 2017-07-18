

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while getting off a TTC bus in Scarborough late Tuesday morning.

It happened just west of Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.

The woman's brother identified her as 71-year-old Kamadchipillaa Sivalodanathan. He told CP24 that Sivalodanathan was getting off a TTC bus on Eglinton Avenue when she slipped and fell and was subsequently struck by a passing vehicle.

She died at the scene.

According to her brother, Sivalodanathan walked with a cane and used a pacemaker.

The intersection of Eglinton and Midland has been closed to traffic as police tend to the scene.

“Right now we have all westbound lanes on Eglinton closed at Midland for the investigation. We’re still very early on (in the investigation). Traffic services are currently en route to the scene," Toronto Police Const. Craig Brister told CP24 via phone. "We’ll release more information as the investigation continues to unfold.”

Brister urged motorists heading into the area for the afternoon commute to avoid the intersection and plan an alternate route.

There was no word on how long the closure will last.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross later confirmed on Twitter that the vehicle involved in the crash was a TTC bus.

TTC's thoughts are with the family and friends of a woman fatally struck by a bus this morning. Supporting our operator, as well. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) July 18, 2017

Anyone who witnessed the collision is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.