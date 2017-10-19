Elderly pedestrian critically hurt in Thornhill collision
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 9:41AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 19, 2017 12:53PM EDT
An elderly pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Thornhill this morning.
Police say the woman was struck by a vehicle near Yonge Street and Clark Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.
The vehicle and driver involved remained at the scene.
Roads will be closed in the immediate area "for several hours" for an investigation, police say.
The Major Collision Bureau has been called to the scene.