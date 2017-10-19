

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





An elderly pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Thornhill this morning.

Police say the woman was struck by a vehicle near Yonge Street and Clark Avenue shortly before 9 a.m.

The vehicle and driver involved remained at the scene.

Roads will be closed in the immediate area "for several hours" for an investigation, police say.

The Major Collision Bureau has been called to the scene.