Featured
El Al flight returns to Pearson after mechanical issue forces emergency landing
Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 12:09PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2016 12:52PM EST
An El Al Airlines flight departing from Pearson International Airport last night was forced to make an emergency landing after a mechanical issue was reported on the plane.
In a written statement emailed to CTV News, Natalie Moncur, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, confirmed that an El Al plane destined for Tel Aviv returned to the Toronto airport shortly after takeoff.
In a written statement released Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline said engine failure was discovered after takeoff.
The 210 passengers on board the flight were taken to hotels and they will be on a new flight Wednesday night, the statement continued.
“The plane has landed safely and emergency services were on scene to meet the air craft,” Moncur said Tuesday night. “All passengers are safe and deplaned at the gate.”
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police to provide update on investigation into series of break-and-enters in Toronto
- Woodbridge purse thief stole cash, family photos just before Christmas, mom says
- Female struck by vehicle in Scarborough seriously injured
- Police seek witnesses to fatal shooting inside Etobicoke apartment
- OEB says cap-and-trade will raise natural gas bills across Ontario