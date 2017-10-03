

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Eight people have been sent to hospital following a serious rollover on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Two people are in critical condition, one person is in serious condition. The statuses of the other five passengers are unknown at this time. The rollover happened around 2:30 p.m. on the Toronto-bound side of the highway.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, who is on scene, says the single vehicle collision caused passengers to be “on different parts of the highway.”

Schmidt added that multiple people were ejected from the vehicle.

All Toronto-bound lanes are closed on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Guelph Line and Brant Street and the Fort Erie bound lanes are closed at Walkers Line, but some cars are getting by on the shoulder on the highway.

“Unfortunately this will be somewhat of a lengthy investigation due to the fact that patients were located in different locations across the highway here,” Schmidt said in a video posted to Periscope on Tuesday afternoon.

“We will be looking into all sorts of causal factors, including mechanical issues, human factors and environmental conditions as well as seat belt use.”

OPP’s reconstruction team are on scene on both sides of the highway to determine what happened.

More to come...