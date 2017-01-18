

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Two people were struck by a vehicle being driven by a man taking a road test in the city’s east end on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Toronto police, a male driver had just finished his G2 road test near Lawrence and Victoria Park avenues and started pulling into a parking space when he struck a pole.

When the driving examiner got out of the vehicle to inspect the damage, the driver backed up and struck the examiner.

Police say the man continued to back up and ultimately struck a pedestrian who became pinned underneath the vehicle and was dragged for some distance.

The pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 50s, was rushed to a nearby trauma centre with serious injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to non-life-threatening, police said.

The driving examiner sustained minor injuries as a result and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene told CTV News Toronto that several people ran over to help the man pinned by the vehicle.

“There were about eight or nine people. We lifted the car up… we pulled the guy out of the car. He was completely underneath the car,” one witness, who did not provide his name, said.

Police took the driver away in a cruiser though did not indicate whether charges have been laid.