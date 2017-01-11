Featured
Drake pays tribute to Obama by sharing face mashup meme
Rapper Drake has a laugh during first half NBA basketball action between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 12:03PM EST
Drake is paying tribute to President Barack Obama by sharing an image from a popular meme of the Canadian rapper's face mixed with the president's.
Drake shared the picture on his Instagram on Tuesday night following Obama's farewell address to the nation. The image shows Obama standing at a podium, but sporting Drake's signature beard and hairdo.
In the caption Drake writes, "As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O."
The picture is one of a number of internet memes featuring Drake. The rapper poked fun at the jokes on "Saturday Night Live" last year by rapping, "How can I explain to my mama/When you got my beard on Obama?"
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man charged after construction worker struck and killed by car in Scarborough
- Tory promises to stop proposed pool cuts after tweet from Penny Oleksiak
- CAA: Toronto has half of the country's worst traffic bottlenecks
- OFM investigating cause of four-alarm fire at Bridle Path home
- Online alcohol sales in Ontario rose over the holidays, LCBO says