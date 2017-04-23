

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say a dog stolen while tied to a bench outside a fast-food restaurant on Bloor Street East last week has now been reunited with his owner.

According to investigators, a 28-year-old woman tied her dog Kobe to a bench outside a fast-food restaurant near Bloor and Sherbourne streets at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When the woman returned, her dog was missing.

Surveillance camera footage obtained by police showed a male suspect walking away with the dog, who is a Pomeranian and Shih Tzu mix.

On Sunday, Const. Craig Brister told CP24 that Kobe had been located safe and sound tied to a post near Sherbourne and Selby streets.

Police did not say exactly where Kobe was found.

The dog, Brister said, is in good health and investigators are still searching for a suspect.

The man was previously described by police as between 40 and 50 years old with a medium build and brown hair, which was in a ponytail at the time of the alleged theft. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and white running shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).