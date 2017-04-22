Dog named 'Kobe' stolen from bench outside downtown fast food restaurant
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, April 22, 2017 1:26PM EDT
Police say a male suspect stole a dog that had been tied to a bench outside a Bloor Street fast food restaurant on Wednesday night.
According to police, a 28-year-old woman tied her dog ‘Kobe’ to the bench in the Bloor and Sherbourne streets area at around 11 p.m.
When the woman returned to the bench, Kobe was missing.
Police say that surveillance footage has subsequently revealed that a male suspect took Kobe.
The dog is described as a Pomeranian and Shih Tzu mix.
Police say the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old with a medium build and brown hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and white running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).
