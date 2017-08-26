

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man in his 20s has been pronounced dead on scene following a daylight shooting at an apartment building in Mississauga.

Police say they were called to the address near The Collegeway and Ridgeway Drive at around 7:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located the victim in a unit inside the apartment building.

Police say they are looking for a white SUV that was seen fleeing eastbound on The Collegeway following the shooting. A man and a woman were reportedly inside that vehicle at the time.

“The officers will be canvassing the area and speaking to individuals as well as trying to obtain video surveillance from the stores across the street,” Const. Bancroft Wright told reporters at the scene.

Wright said that there was another person inside the apartment at the time but he did not indicate whether or not that person witnessed the shooting.

He said that it is “tough to say” whether the victim was targeted.

As for the timing of the shooting just as many people in the area were beginning their days. Bancroft conceded that it “obviously shakes the community deeply.”

He said that while the neighbourhood has been the site of violent crime in the past, it is one that has improved in leaps and bounds in recent years.

“It is not the first time that we have had incidents in this area but I can tell you that through the efforts of our division along with community members there has been, I think, a tenfold increase in terms of residents coming out and sharing information with the community and the police. Overall, I have seen the difference in the community over the last six or seven years,” he said.