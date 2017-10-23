Damage to window at York U library caused by bottle, police say
Police cruisers at York University where a pierced window prompted a call to police on October 23, 2017. (Jorge Costa/CTV News Toronto)
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 23, 2017 12:01PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 23, 2017 1:49PM EDT
Damage to a York University window initially thought to be caused by a bullet may have been caused by a rock, Toronto police say.
Police tweeted shortly before noon Monday that they were investigating what appeared to be a bullet hole through a window at York University’s Scott Library.
They later determined that it wasn't caused by a bullet but instead by a bottle of some kind.
Const. David Hopkinson said investigators are still trying to determine when exactly the damage occurred.
No injuries have been reported.