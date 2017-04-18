

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene in the Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue area after 3 p.m. The cyclist had to be extricated from under the car, Toronto police Const. Craig Brister said.

The driver remained on scene to speak with police.

The male victim was removed from under the car and then taken to hospital.

Sheppard Avenue will remain closed from Hammell to Bathurst streets during the investigation.