

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Hydro is working to restore power to customers in the city’s Forest Hill neighbourhood who have been without electricity for several hours.

The outage is impacting approximately 720 customers in the area bounded by Briar Hill Avenue, Eglinton Avenue West, Bathurst Street, and Latimer Avenue.

“Our crews have been working at this since about 10 p.m. last night and they are having some trouble locating the issue because it is an underground fault,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Tori Gass told CP24 Tuesday morning.

“Crews have actually been working around the area on multiple different streets. They are looking at trying to find this underground fault and they have narrowed it down to an area but it’s proving illusive.”

Toronto Hydro previously said that power would likely be restored by 7 a.m. but Gass confirmed that crews probably won’t be able to meet that deadline.

Gass said they had hoped to restore power by the mid-to-late morning but Toronto Hydro now says it could extend into the afternoon.

“We’d had extra crews overnight and we are going to continue to work on this but we are having some trouble," Gass said.

Brian Buchan, another spokesperson for the utility, said it could be 2 p.m. until they turn the lights back on.

"Until we can diagnosed the problem, it is speculation at this point."

Buchan called the situation "frustrating" for crews.

"Certainly (it's) not as frustrating as all the residents here, trying to start their day without any power," he added.

The lengthy outage comes as the city deals with an unusual fall heat wave.

“This heat is unbearable right now. It is a strange time of year to be talking about this but we understand it has been very uncomfortable for many of these customers,” Gass said.

She noted that extended power outages also create issues with food safety.

“I would say that it would be best to throw out anything perishable in the fridge,” she said.