One person is suffering injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment building downtown.

The fire broke out at a highrise apartment building in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 9 a.m. on Monday.

Crews were working to get people out of the building safely. Two floors of the building were evacuated following the fire.

Police said were people standing on their balconies and they were working to determine the best way to help them.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not yet known.

Crews are in the process of ventilating the building, which will take approximately one hour.

The intersection of Dundas and Sherbourne streets is currently closed in all directions.