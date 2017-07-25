Convicted serial killer Wettlaufer faces nurses' college professional misconduct hearing
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 5:28AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 25, 2017 5:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- A convicted serial killing nurse who murdered eight seniors in her care faces a professional college disciplinary hearing today.
The College of Nurses of Ontario alleges Elizabeth Wettlaufer committed professional misconduct when she overdosed 14 patients with the intent to harm or kill them.
A college spokeswoman says Wettlaufer is not expected to attend the hearing with the discipline panel, which is could make their decision by the end of the day.
In June, Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of eight seniors, attempted murder of four others and aggravated assault of two more people.
She confessed to the murders while at a psychiatric hospital in Toronto in the fall before detailing the crimes to Woodstock police.
The college knew Wettlaufer was fired from Caressant Care in Woodstock, Ont., for a medication error in 2014, but she continued to work -- and harmed patients -- until she resigned as a nurse in September 2016.
