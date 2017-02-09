

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Moments before a teen was shot in the abdomen while walking with his sister in Jamestown on Monday night, another teen was caught in gunfire from the same suspects.

The first shooting unfolded at around 8 p.m. near Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was walking with his sister when he was shot in the abdomen by a suspect who was sitting on the window sill of a moving vehicle.

They said the young boy sustained serious injuries as a result but is expected to recover.

The mother of the boy told CTV News Toronto that she was alerted to the shooting by her son, who came running toward her screaming "Mommy."

"He said, 'Mommy, I'm dreaming,' I opened his coat up and I said, 'You're not dreaming. Whatever you're feeling is true,'" she said.

The mother said she opened her young son's coat to find a bullet hole pierced through the fabric and exited through the other side of his coat.

She said her son suffered a wound to his abdomen and is currently recovering in hospital. He was able to walk for the first time today since he was shot.

Police discover second shooting in same area

Meanwhile, in video surveillance footage obtained near the scene, police discovered that the same suspects opened fire at another boy moments before the first shooting.

The video footage shows a vehicle approaching the area and pulling off to the side of the road before suspects get out and walk down a laneway toward a teen.

“There’s a young man, we think he’s about 14 or 15 years old, and these three suspects run towards him, raise their arms and start shooting at him,” Toronto Police Supt. Ron Taverner told CP24 Thursday.

The video shows the two suspects firing shots in the direction of the teen before getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

“Luckily, he’s not hit. He’s able to run away,” he said.

“They drive off about 300 yards and one of the suspects leans out, actually sits on the passenger window sill, leans out of the car and starts shooting at a young boy – 15 years old – and his younger sister who are walking on the street, and the young boy is shot in the abdomen.”

Taverner said the neighbourhood is “outraged” by the acts.

“They have no regard for life whatsoever. It’s disgusting,” he said. “People are obviously very upset at this level of violence.”

Taverner said the first round of gunfire was never reported to police. Investigators became aware of the series of events after obtaining the surveillance camera footage.

“It’s very disturbing for all of us. From a police perspective, we have brought in extra resources from other areas of the city and obviously our visible presence is important,” he said.

“But, as you can see from this video, this whole thing probably took a minute for them to stop, run out of the car, shoot, get back in the car, drive away and have the second shooting.”

He said it’s important to engage with the community about the incident so residents will feel more comfortable about coming forward with information.

In a second clip taken from surveillance camera footage, a tow truck is seen sitting idle in the area where the second shooting took place.

Investigators are trying to identify that truck and are hoping that the vehicle is equipped with a dashboard camera that possibly caught the incident.