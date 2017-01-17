Featured
Collision between police cruiser and woman in wheelchair prompts SIU probe
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:11AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 7:12AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- The Special Investigations Unit is investigating a collision in London, Ont., between a police cruiser and a woman in a wheelchair.
The SIU says at about 6 p.m. on Monday, an officer was turning right from Adelaide St. North onto Dundas St., when the cruiser struck a wheelchair being operated by a 59-year-old woman.
The provincial agency says the woman was taken to Victoria Hospital to be treated for an arm injury.
Two investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to investigate the incident.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this incident, or video evidence, to contact the agency. The SIU investigates all incidents between police and the public which result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
