Investigators have released security camera footage of a suspect fleeing the scene on foot after a man was shot twice in the lobby of a housing co-op in Chinatown last month.

Toronto police say that on March 28 at 4:10 p.m., a man fired several shots through the lobby doors of a housing co-op on Augusta Square, north of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue.

Two bullets struck a 35-year-old man inside the building, police said.

The shooting scene was in close vicinity to a daycare.

When officers arrived on scene, they failed to locate the victim.

He later walked into a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Police did not say whether the victim was the intended target

Footage released by investigators Tuesday shows the suspect, all clad in black, running away from the scene.

Investigators say he got into a white Mazda 3 which was later found abandoned.

He is described as a white male, standing five-feet-eleven inches to six feet tall, with a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a white drawstring, black running shoes and black sweatpants that fit tight at the ankles.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).