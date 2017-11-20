

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after two TTC subway passengers were allegedly sprayed with a “noxious substance.”

Police in Toronto were called to Spadina Station on Friday shortly before 2 p.m. after two TTC riders reported that they were approached by an unknown man who then sprayed them with an unknown substance.

Police say one of the passengers suffered “redness and irritation to the eyes” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators released a photograph of the suspect shortly after the incident and made an arrest in the case on Sunday.

A suspect identified as Tristan Anthony Miller has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of administering a noxious substance.

He is due in a Toronto courtroom today.