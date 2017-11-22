

Pat Foran , CTV News Toronto





A Burlington family paid $35,000 for a kitchen renovation but before construction could even start the business was sold to a new owner and now their money is nowhere to be found.

Stephanie and Dan Greenwood had big plans for their home.

Ten months ago, they decided to do renovations, which would consist of new kitchen cupboards, flooring and changes to their living room.

“The project was $53,000. We were asked to give $35,000 up front. We did and we didn’t think much of it,” said Stephanie Greenwood.

The store is still open for business. They paid their money to Carm Giudice with the Ridgeway Design Centre in Mississauga.

But the Greenwoods say as soon as they handed over their money, the project came to a stop.

“We came back another delay, there was another delay. We were given three start dates and no one ever showed up,” said the Greenwoods.

The Greenwoods say despite repeated calls Giudice never came back and what’s shocking to them is that the store remains open for business.

“It doesn’t seem fair because we haven’t done anything wrong. But we know there is money there because they are still operating today,” said Dan Greenwoods.

The new owner of the business, John Jalovec , told CTV News he had no knowledge of the deal and did not profit from it.

He also said he purchased the store’s assets and its name and that he sympathizes with the Greenswoods but didn’t receive their money.

“They didn’t give it to me and they didn’t give it to my company. If they would have we wouldn’t have a problem,” Jalovec said.

Guidance currently works for the business but did not return calls from CTV News Toronto. As for the Greenwoods, they’ve hired a lawyer to see if they can get their money back