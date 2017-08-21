

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old man is facing charges after a Brampton man told police he was assaulted by someone who spewed racial slurs at him.

The 31-year-old victim told police he was standing outside his home, located in the area of Centre Street and Williams Parkway, on Sunday when a man stopped his vehicle and approached him.

The driver then directed “unprovoked” racial slurs at him, Peel Regional Police said.

Officers also said the victim was assaulted and was subsequently taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect identified as Brampton resident Matthew Wight is now facing one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of breach of recognizance.

Wight was scheduled to appear in a Brampton courtroom on Monday.