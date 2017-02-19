Featured
Brampton crash sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
Two people were rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition after a crash near Rutherford Road South and Clarence Street in Brampton. (Pascal Marchand/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:34AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 6:50AM EST
Two people are in hospital this morning with serious injuries after a crash in Brampton.
It happened near Rutherford Road South and Clarence Street, in the area of Highway 410 and Queen Street East.
Peel Paramedics said two people were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The age and gender of the two injured people has not been released.
