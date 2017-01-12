

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A boy has been rushed to hospital after he was found injured on the ground next to a high-rise building in North York this morning, Toronto police say.

Police and paramedics were called to a building on Fountainhead Road, in the area of Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road, at around 5:35 a.m. Thursday for reports of an injured child.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, police said a boy was located on the ground next to a high-rise apartment building.

“Basically he was found with some injuries. It was determined that he possibly fell from a balcony on the sixth floor,” Toronto Police Sgt. Steven Tedford said.

Paramedics told CP24 Thursday morning that the boy was rushed to SickKids Hospital with serious injuries.

The boy, who is believed to be 12 years old, was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital.

“Obviously falling from the sixth floor is very serious,” Tedford said. “I’m unsure as to what injuries he has at this point.”

The building's manager told CP24 that a tenant called him and said they could hear crying.

"He heard a boy crying in front of the balcony. I went and responded to the call and I saw a boy lying there. He could barely talk," the building manager, Ronaldo, said. "We could not leave the boy there so I called 9-1-1 and asked for medical assistance right away.”

Ronaldo said he recognized the boy because his family had been his tenants for several years. He believes the boy lives with his mother, father and a sibling.

The child's parents have been located and police said they are on their way to the hospital.

Though the investigation is still in its early stages, police said they believe the incident was accidental.

“At this point, our investigation leads us to believe that this was just a misadventure,” Tedford said.

“It doesn’t look like there’s a situation where a screen has fallen through or anything like that. All the safety devices are in place. It’s just a one off type of deal and it’s unfortunate that this incident took place today.”

Tedford added that the damp ground likely prevented the young boy from sustaining more serious injuries.

“In my opinion, I believe because the ground has been thawed out with the rain and the warm weather that we’ve had, that was a contributing factor in hopefully saving this young person’s life,” he said.

“The ground is soft and soggy and had it been frozen, I think there would have been a lot more serious injuries than what occurred today.”