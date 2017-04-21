

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A six-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday afternoon was on his way home from a Scarborough school with his mother when the collision took place.

It happened near Halfmoon Square and Canmore Boulevard, across from Morrish Public School, at around 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics said the boy sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and was quickly rushed to hospital where he later died.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed to CP24 that the boy was in senior kindergarten at the Morrish Public School and was walking home when he was struck.

“Staff and emergency personnel were on site immediately and did everything they could to help the 6-year-old boy,” Bird said.

“This is a tragic loss of a young life and our deepest condolences are extended to his grieving family and friends.”

Initially, police reported that an adult had also been struck by the vehicle but Const. Clint Stibbe later said that it's unclear whether there was in fact a second victim.

"I haven’t got information that an adult was in fact struck, we know the child was definitely struck," Stibbe told CP24 via phone.

"The information I have is that the mother is with the child at the hospital currently but I don’t have confirmation at this point that the mother was struck as well."

Police say the driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander SUV involved in the collision remained at the scene.

A resident who lives nearby the intersection where the boy was struck said she heard screaming from inside her home.

“I heard this little voice screaming. My bedroom is right above. He was screaming so badly. I thought, ‘Why is this child crying?’” Sandra Partab told CP24. “I heard a scream, a loud scream... I figured they were walking in front of the house. It was a good five minute scream, crying loud.”

Partab said that by the time her husband got outside to see what was going on, police had already blocked the area off.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t help him,” she said through tears. “I couldn’t get downstairs quickly. It’s painful, it’s painful.”

Partab said it’s not unusual to see motorists travelling at a high-rate of speed in the area.

Canmore Boulevard is closed from Halfmoon Square to Parade Square as emergency crews investigate.