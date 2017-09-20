

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the leg at an elementary school in the city’s Don Mills area.

The incident took place in the schoolyard at Greenland Public School, near The Donway East and Lawrence Avenue East, at around 10:40 a.m.

Police say the victim was not cooperative with officers when they arrived on scene, telling them that he had not been stabbed but “punctured with something."

The boy was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived and has since been transported to hospital for treatment.

A lockdown ordered was not issued and the school is operating as normal.

Police have not made any arrests nor was any information on suspects made available.