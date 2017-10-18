

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A blind woman from Sudbury, who was robbed of $800 by a woman who befriended her on a bus to Toronto, is thankful for all the support and generosity the city has shown her since sharing her story.

CTV News Toronto identified her as ‘Sally’ because she does not want her name or identity to be revealed.

“The people in Toronto are unbelievable, they have a lot of heart,” said Sally.

“I thank you and appreciate everything.”

Sally was coming to Toronto for an appointment with a specialist, this time without the help of her daughter in an effort to regain some of her independence, she told CTV News Toronto. When she got on the chartered bus, she made friends with a woman who sat next to her. They bonded and the woman asked to come back to Sally’s hotel to make a phone call to find a place to stay. She said she felt sorry for her and agreed.

A few hours later when the victim went to the bathroom, the woman stole the $800 she had brought with her to pay for her food, transportation and hotel. All she had left was $100 she had hidden away in her bra.

Once she realized what happened, she called out the woman’s name and rushed to the front desk of the hotel to ask if she was there but was told that the woman got into a cab and left.

Since sharing her emotional story, strangers have shown tremendous support through her GoFundMe Page set up by her daughter. It’s blown past its original goal of $800 and has received more than $3,300 in donations.

“My daughter is overwhelmed. It’s unbelievable. I did not expect this outpouring that I got,” she added.

“You see the evil in one(person),but yet you can see the kindness in another (person).”

That kindness shown to Sally extended beyond the GoFundMe Page, according to her daughter. She told CTV News Toronto that a man who lives down the street from the Comfort Inn where her mother is staying felt compelled to help and gave her the full $800 that was stolen from her.

“When I heard her voice and what she’d gone through and how traumatized she was I said, you know what, I’m in a position to help this lady out,” said Richard Haynes, the man who gave Sally the $800 she needed.

“I think she was very moved.”

Hayes said he gave her the money to restore her faith in humanity and “to put her mind at ease.”

A Toronto Police officer from 31 Division also stepped up and drove her to and from her medical appointment on Tuesday. And the bus driver, who often takes Sally into the city, also helped and got a few other drivers to pool some money together and bought her bus ticket home to Sudbury.

She admits if things didn’t turn out as well as it did, she’d feel scared to come back to Toronto.

Toronto Police are investigating the theft. They’re canvassing the area and reviewing security cameras at the hotel, the bus terminal and the bus.

“I hope they catch the person that did this because someone like that, if they can stoop to that kind of level who knows what they’re capable of doing,” said Haynes.