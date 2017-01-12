Featured
Arrest made in assault, robbery of 18-year-old woman in downtown Toronto
Hakim El Mozazi, 18, faces eight charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault and robbery of an 18-year-old woman in downtown Toronto. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:28PM EST
A teenager is now in police custody, charged in connection with the robbery and violent sexual assault of a young woman in downtown Toronto.
According to investigators, an 18-year-old woman was walking in the Gerrard Street West and Yonge Street area on Nov. 5 around 4:20 a.m. when she was physically and sexually assaulted by a man wielding a gun.
After the assault, the suspect allegedly forcibly took the woman’s belongings before fleeing the scene via Gerrard Street West.
In the days after the incident took place, police released photos of a suspect loitering in the lobby of an apartment building in an effort to garner leads from the public.
Two months later, police announced an arrest in the case.
A suspect identified as Hakim El Mozazi of Toronto was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with eight offences, including sexual assault causing bodily harm and robbery with a firearm.
Mozazi is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Monday.
