

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested a 32-year-old man after a noxious substance was sprayed on a bus in North York this morning.

According to police, the suspect got on a bus near Jane Street and Eddystone Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. and sprayed a person in the face with an unknown substance before fleeing.

Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said that at least one person is suffering from a burning sensation in their chest and several other passengers, including the driver, have complained of breathing issues.

Toronto Paramedics, who treated the victims on scene, say they believe the suspect sprayed mace.

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives team (CBRNE) were notified of the incident but ultimately didn’t attend the scene.

Police spent several hours canvassing the area and, with help from the public, made an arrest sometime before 2 p.m.

A suspect identified as Vitalay Rybalka has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, administer a nauseous thing and failure to comply with probation.

He is due in court to face the charges this afternoon.