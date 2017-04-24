

Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto





A 26-year-old Arizona man has been charged with allegedly bringing a loaded handgun into the CN Tower on Friday afternoon, Toronto police said.

Security officers notified police after a gun was found in a backpack during a routine metal detector screening around 3 p.m., Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

There’s no evidence so far that suggests the man intended to carry out a shooting at the tower, he added.

The tourist told police he brought the firearm with him through customs and security at Pearson International Airport last week.

While Hopkinson said that’s possible, investigators have not verified how the gun was transported into the country. It’s not clear where the gun came from.

Erik Hall faces three charges for the possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and the careless storage of a firearm.

Hall is a registered gun owner in the United States and holds a carry-and-conceal weapons permit in Arizona, police confirmed with CP24.

The accused appeared in a Toronto court on Monday.