

The Canadian Press





WHITBY, Ont. -- An Ontario man accused of whipping one of the tigers at his zoo will not face trial after he suffered a stroke last month.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the charges against Michael Hackenberger, the owner of the now-closed Bowmanville Zoo, were stayed because he had a stroke in February and is medically unfit.

The animal welfare agency filed four counts of causing an animal distress and one of failing to comply with the prescribed standards of care for an animal, all under the authority of the provincial OSPCA Act. Three of the distress charges in the case relate to the use of a whip.

The OSPCA began investigating after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released footage that appeared to show Hackenberger allegedly whipping one of his tigers at the Bowmanville Zoo and boasting about it.

The Bowmanville Zoo -- famous for providing animals for Hollywood movies -- closed last fall, citing a "catastrophic" drop in attendance.

Hackenberger's lawyer, David Elmaleh, declined comment when reached.