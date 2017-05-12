

Police have charged a 20-year-old man after a stink bomb evacuated part of Line 1 on the TTC subway during rush hour last month.

On April 7, investigators responded to a call around 4:30 p.m. for “unknown trouble” at St. George Station.

At the time, police said two men were on the southbound platform at the station when one of them allegedly threw a small object into a train as the doors were closing. The object then released a sulfur-like smell, which was later revealed to be a novelty stink bomb.

After smoke and the scent filled the train, passengers evacuated at Museum Station.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to investigate, including firefighters, police and paramedics.

During this investigation, subway service on Line 1 between St. George and Union stations was then shut down for approximately one hour, reopening around 5:30 p.m.

Service resumed once officials determined the object to be a stink bomb that did not pose any threat to public safety.

Police initially released surveillance camera images of the two male suspects one day after the incident occurred. As well, on April 14 video obtained by security cameras of the stink bomb being thrown onto the train was released by police.

Thomas Laforme, of Toronto, was arrested on Thursday. He is now facing a charge of mischief for interfering with property.

Laforme was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Friday.

No information on the outstanding suspect has been released by police.