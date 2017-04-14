

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of throwing a stink bomb into a Toronto subway train earlier this month.

It is alleged that two men were on the southbound platform of St. George Station on April 7 around 4:30 p.m. One of the men threw a small object into a train as its doors were closing, police said. The object released a sulfur-like smell, which was later revealed to be a novelty stink bomb.

After some passengers became alarmed, the train was evacuated at Museum Station. Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRNE) officers, paramedics and firefighters were sent to investigate the incident.

In the course of the investigation, police said they believe the suspects intended to cause a panic within the crowded subway car.

On Friday, police released security camera footage of the incident.

A suspect was described as being five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with an average build. He had wavy brown hair, a thin beard, and was wearing all black clothing and a black toque. He also had a black knapsack with a large silver padlock on the back.

Anyone with more information can contact police at 416-808-5200.