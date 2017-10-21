

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have issued a public safety alert about a rash of violent street robberies in a residential neighbourhood just south of the York University campus.

A total of four robberies have occurred between Oct. 12 and Oct. 20 in an area bounded by Pond Road to the north, Finch Avenue to the south, Keele Street to the east and Sentinel Road to the west.

Police say that in each of the robberies violence has either been threatened or used against the victims.

In one of the robberies, police say that a victim was punched in the face while in another a knife was held to a victim’s back.

Police say that cash, credit cards and cell phones and other electronic devices have been “forcefully taken” from victims during the robberies.

Police add that there have been “varying descriptions” of the suspects.

Residents in the area are being urged to remain aware of their surroundings and to choose well-lit paths to walk on.