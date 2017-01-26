

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) say they’re conducting a review of a Little Italy bar after several charges were laid against one of its owners and an employee.

According to police, the young woman attended the bar, located at 574 College Street, on the night of Dec. 14 where she was given drugs and alcohol. Police allege the woman was sexually assaulted and forcibly confined.

One of the bar’s owners, Gavin MacMillian, and an employee, Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, are facing a total of 16 charges.

In a statement sent to CP24, Phil Serruya, a spokesperson for the AGCO, said that the commission is conducting their own review into the allegations as well as cooperating with a probe by Toronto police.

“The AGCO is aware of the serious charges against the owner and a staff member of this establishment,” Serruya said in the statement.

“Allegations of criminal conduct are concerns with respect to compliance with the Liquor Licence Act and can result in a regulatory response including revocation of a liquor licence.”

Serruya said that the AGCO does not have to wait for a criminal conviction before “taking disciplinary action.”

City councillor, advocates urge city to take action

Viktoria Belle, a member of Toronto-based Sexual Assault Action Coalition, met with Coun. Mike Layton Thursday to discuss why the College Street Bar hasn’t been shut down after a 24-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted and forcibly confined there.

“Obviously we don’t want innocent staff to lose their wages. We don’t want to punish anyone that wasn’t involved but we really need to hold people accountable,” Belle told CP24 Wednesday night. “This is crime against humanity.”

Prior to the meeting, Layton told CP24 that said city should take action against the bar and there are different options they can look into.

“I think the seriousness of the charges that have been laid and the allegations that have been made warrant some kind of action from the city,” he said.

“In the past, when we’ve had violent incidents at bars or restaurants and clubs, what we’ve done is asked the AGCO, the liquor licensing body, to go ahead and revoke their liquor license. That makes it very clear that they’re not able to do business anymore.”

Layton said the city could also explore revoking the bar’s business license.

“We need to make it very clear to bar owners across the city and here that when serious incidents like this happen on the premises there will be consequences,” he said. “We need to ensure that the patrons are safe and feel safe when they’re going out, and 99.9 per cent of the restaurants and bars in the city understand that and unfortunately we have a terrible incident like this that happened and we hope that justice can be done for the victim or victims in this case.”

The suspects were initially charged in connection with the allegations in December, but were handed additional charges Wednesday after police said “more information came to light.”

The Toronto Police Sex Crimes Unit was then asked to take over the case.

MacMillian, then 41, has been charged with four counts of gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, trafficking and failing to comply with recognizance.

Carrasco, 31, has been charged with four counts of gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, trafficking and three counts of sexual assault.

Toronto police say their investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).