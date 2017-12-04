

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- The Screen Actors Guild Awards will have a host for the first time next year.

Executive producer Kathy Connell said Monday that actress Kristen Bell will preside over the 24th annual ceremony in January.

Bell said in a statement that she's "a little nervous" about being the show's first host but glad she'll be in the company of her acting colleagues. The SAG Awards recognize outstanding performances in TV and film as chosen by members of the actors' union.

Connell said the awards committee wanted to "capture the cultural mood" of change by breaking with its own tradition and having a host for its gala show. The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held Jan. 21, 2018, and broadcast live on TBS and TNT.