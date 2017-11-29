

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Two men accused of killing a young Toronto woman more than five years ago will not take the stand in their defence.

Dellen Millard and Mark Smich face first-degree murder charges in the presumed death of 23-year-old Laura Babcock, whose body has not been found.

Millard, who is representing himself, is expected to give his closing arguments to the jury on Tuesday, followed by Smich's defence lawyer and then the Crown.

The Crown alleges Millard and Smich killed Babcock in the summer of 2012 because she became the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

They also allege the pair burned Babcock's remains a few weeks later in a massive animal incinerator -- named The Eliminator -- at Millard's aircraft hangar near Waterloo, Ont.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial started on Oct. 23 and was expected to last 10 weeks.