

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two men are now facing charges in what police are calling an identity theft ring which accumulated more than $10 million in losses from approximately 5,000 GTA residents.

In summer 2016, Toronto police started this investigation dubbed Project Royal. It focused on allegations of fraud being committed by a group of people in the GTA on an ongoing basis.

According to investigators, these people lived a “high-profile lifestyle” brought on by the proceeds of identity theft and fraud.

Police seized 37 fraudulently obtained credit cards, hundreds of pieces of presumably stolen mail and multiple notebooks that had handwritten identification information of approximately 5,000 GTA residents.

Within the notebooks and mail that were obtained by police, details that served as a starting point for the commission of financial crime were found. This act was targeted at Canadians, those abroad and Canadian institutions, with losses exceeding $10 million.

Continuing into the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a Yorkville condominium on April 24. During this time police seized cash, watches, jewelry, clothing and accessories.

Police said all of the obtained items were believed to be linked to identity theft.

On December 13, 2016, Toronto-resident Adedayo Ogundana, 45, also known as Oladipupo Ogund, was arrested. His charges include two counts of fraud over $5,000 and 10 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Ogundana’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 18.

A warrant was then issued for a suspect identified as Toronto-resident Duro Akintola, 44, also known as Michie Noah, on March 9.

As well, 37-year-old suspect Adekunle Johnson Omitiran, of Toronto, turned himself into police on April 27. His charges also include two counts of identity theft, one count of fraud over $5,000 and four counts of fraud under $5,000.

Omitiran is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

None of the charges against either of the men have been proven in court.

Police said this investigation goes south of the border as well.

Toronto-resident Emmanuel Salako, 47, also known as Gee Salaq, is wanted by the United States after being indicted by the United States Postal Inspection Service in Chicago under the name George Salako.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said they suspect that Omitiran maintained connections with persons who had access to people’s personal information and would charge him a fee for it.

Investigators are now hoping the public will help them identify who those people may be.