

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old woman outside of a restaurant near Pearson International Airport in September.

The incident took place in the parking lot outside of Zet’s Restaurant on Airport Road at around 1 a.m. on Sept. 1.

Officers said the woman was approached by two men before she was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre following the incident to be treated for serious injuries. She continues to recover from those injuries.

The circumstances surrouding the shooting are not clear but police said a minor altercation inside the 24 hour restaurant may have played a factor.

Following the incident, police released descriptions of two suspects.

On Friday, officers said 25-year-old Paul Dunkley and 22-year-old Roydel Duncan were arrested in connection with the investigation. They are both faces charges of aggravated assault and firearm offenses.

Dunkley and Duncan were scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.